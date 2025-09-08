In New Delhi the finance ministers of Israel and India today (Monday) signed a new strategic investment agreement, which will replace the agreement signed in 1996 and canceled in 2017. This is the first agreement of its kind that India has signed with an OECD member country.

The agreement was signed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and includes mechanisms for encouraging and protecting investments, which are expected to contribute to an increase in the volume of trade and investment between the countries.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of cooperation in the areas of innovation, infrastructure, financial regulation and digital services, and agreed to promote additional joint projects. Smotrich noted that he is examining the possibility of opening a Ministry of Finance representative office in India to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.