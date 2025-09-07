Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar will depart tomorrow morning (Monday) for a two-day diplomatic visit to Hungary and Croatia. During his visit to Hungary, Minister Sa’ar will meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

On Tuesday, Minister Sa’ar will continue to Croatia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman, and the Speaker of the Parliament Gordan Jandroković. He will also hold a meeting with the Jewish community in Zagreb and visit the memorial to Holocaust victims and the Ustaše regime.

As part of the diplomatic visit, Minister Sa’ar will also hold meetings with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu.