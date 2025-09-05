An IDF spokesman said that over the past week, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces operated in dozens of villages throughout Judea and Samaria and arrested 70 wanted individuals.

During the operation, 19 weapons were confiscated, including 13 long weapons, 5 pistols, and a Carlo-type weapon, and several explosive devices were destroyed. In the village of Tseida, a key Hamas operative who was planning an explosive device attack against Israeli civilians was arrested under the direction of the Shin Bet. In the village of Qabatia, several terrorists were arrested and an improvised explosive device was destroyed.

The arrested wanted individuals and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the Shin Bet and Shin Bet police for further processing.