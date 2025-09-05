The IDF Spokesperson commented on the serious confrontation in Gush Etzion during the demolition of an illegal structure.

According to him, Israeli civilians attacked Israeli workers who were working alongside the forces, and during the confrontation, one of the workers wounded an Israeli citizen with an iron bar in self-defense. The injured person was taken for medical treatment.

The security forces are working to disperse the incident and arrest those involved. The Commander of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, conducted an initial investigation and made it clear that he views the incident as serious, and ordered the completion of the investigation with all those involved in order to prevent similar incidents from recurring.