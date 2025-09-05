The Ministry of Health announced that a patient suffering from measles flew from New York to Israel on Arkia flight number IZ994, which took off on August 31, at 02:30 (New York time) and landed at Ben Gurion Airport on the same day at 20:00 (Israel time).

The Ministry urges passengers on the flight to ensure that they are vaccinated according to guidelines. Infants under one year of age, immunocompromised individuals, and unvaccinated pregnant women are asked to contact the hospital to inquire about the need for a passive vaccination.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause severe and even life-threatening complications.