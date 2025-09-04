Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he rejected Hamas’s statement expressing readiness for a comprehensive deal.

According to Golan, "Netanyahu is Hamas’s savior and Israel’s betrayer. Instead of immediately sending a delegation to finalize a deal, he once again chooses to abandon the lives of hostages and soldiers for his own sake - just to cling to power for another day. This man, whose office was awash with Qatari money, cannot be trusted to decide the fate of the hostages. Netanyahu must go so we can bring our loved ones home and end the war."