National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to Hamas's announcement that it is ready for a comprehensive agreement and said, "To ensure we no longer have to respond to Hamas's empty statements, Hamas must cease to exist. This should be the only response to these Nazi terrorists: choose between complete surrender, including total disarmament, voluntary departure from the Gaza Strip, and the immediate return of all hostages - without any exchange involving the release of thousands of Sinwars from prisons - or face total destruction."