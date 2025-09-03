A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah site in the Ansariyah area of southern Lebanon, which stored engineering vehicles intended to rebuild the terrorist organization’s capabilities and support its terrorist activity.

In addition, the IDF struck a Hezbollah rocket launcher in the area of Al-Jibbain.

The IDF stated that the presence of the engineering vehicles and the launcher that were struck constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and vowed to continue to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel.