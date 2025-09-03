The Hostages Families Forum responded to the President's post that called for the release of the 20 living hostages: "President Trump, you have shown your commitment to us through the darkest times, but we respectfully wish to make it clear: this nightmare cannot end for our nation until ALL 48 hostages are accounted for - both those who survived and those who were brutally murdered during these 700 days of hell.

"President Trump, uphold your promise to us, which you made multiple times - bring all 48 hostages home and end this war. Our loved ones, held by Hamas terrorists, are counting on your leadership to bring them home now. The living and deceased have all run out of time. This is your moment to fulfill your most sacred promise," the forum added.