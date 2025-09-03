British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met on Wednesday with family members of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Following the meeting, he wrote on X: "The families of the Gaza hostages have shown incredible strength and bravery throughout their horrific ordeal. My meeting with them yesterday, including Moshe Or, whose brother Avanitan is still held in captivity, was deeply moving."

In a second post, he added: "Hamas must immediately release all hostages. We will continue working with international partners for an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace."