President Isaac Herzog will depart on Thursday morning for a one-day visit to the Vatican at the invitation of the Pope.

During his visit, the President will meet with Pope Leo XIV and with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Central to their meetings will be the efforts to secure the release of the hostages, the fight against global antisemitism, and the safeguarding of Christian communities in the Middle East, alongside discussions on other political matters.

Later, the President will tour the Vatican Archives and Library, before returning to Israel in the afternoon.