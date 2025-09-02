Palestinian sources told the London-based Arabic daily Asharq Al-Awsat that the Palestinian Authority hopes to reach understandings with the Trump administration regarding visas for Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and his accompanying delegation so that they can attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York this month.

The sources clarified that the efforts to reach agreement on the visa issue would not come at the expense of the expected declarations on the recognition of the Palestinian state, which would be made during the UN General Assembly sessions in September.