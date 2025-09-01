The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to the statement of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) that accused Israel of genocide, calling it an "embarrassment to the legal profession and to any academic standard."

According to the Foreign Ministry, the statement is "entirely based on Hamas’s campaign of lies and the laundering of those lies by others. The IAGS did not do the most basic task in research, which is to verify the information. It even manages to misrepresent what the ICJ has said."

"Above all, the IAGS has set a historic precedent - for the first time, “Genocide Scholars” accuse the very victim of genocide - despite Hamas’s attempted genocide against the Jewish people, murdering 1,200 people, raping women, burning families alive, and declaring its goal of killing every Jew. Disgraceful," it concluded.