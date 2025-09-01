25 haredim enlisted this morning for compulsory service in the Border Police, as part of the third recruitment cycle, at the Tel Hashomer induction center. The move was conducted as part of the policy of the Minister of National Security and the Israel Police to integrate haredim into military service, with specific adjustments to their lifestyle.

Border Police Commander, Major General Yitzhak Brick, met the recruits at Tel Hashomer and said: "You have chosen the path of mission and defense of the State of Israel - remember that from here the sky is the limit."

In the coming days, the new soldiers will begin full training at Camp Tzohar, in preparation for their assignment to operational sectors as full-fledged Border Police fighters.