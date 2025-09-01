Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced today (Monday) that it has successfully completed the conversion of a Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft from passenger to cargo aircraft - becoming the first company in the world to perform this type of procedure.

The company has received an official license from the civil authorities in the US (FAA) and Israel (CAAI), and the converted aircraft is expected to lead the international air freight sector, with a carrying capacity of 100 tons, long-distance flight and high fuel efficiency.

The companies AerCap and Kalitta will serve as the first customer and operator of the aircraft.