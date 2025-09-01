With Israeli students returning to school this morning (Monday), there was a sharp increase in use of social networks and transportation apps - according to data from the Pelephone cell phone company.

Between 07:00 and 08:00, there was a 48% increase in use of WhatsApp, 15% in TikTok, 14% in Instagram and 13% in Facebook - compared to the same time last week.

Traffic congestion is also clearly noticeable: use of Waze increased by 48% and Moovit by 26%. In contrast, the Telegram app recorded a 52% decrease in use.