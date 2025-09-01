The price of a liter of 95 octane gasoline increased by 9 agorot at midnight, now standing at 7.16 shekels for self-service. This marks a new high since last April. The surcharge for full-service fueling has been set at 25 agorot per liter, a one-agora increase from the previous update.

In Eilat, where prices are set without VAT, the price will be 6.07 shekels per liter - an 8-agorot rise compared to August. There, too, the full-service surcharge has been updated to 21 agorot per liter. According to estimates, this price hike is expected to contribute to a roughly 0.05% increase in the Consumer Price Index for September.