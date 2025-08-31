The United Kingdom has announced £3 million in humanitarian funding to support maternal health in Gaza, including deploying midwives, mobile maternity units, and emergency supplies for mothers and newborns. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the aid, delivered through UNFPA, aims to support the 130 women giving birth daily in Gaza’s collapsing healthcare system.

Lammy blamed Israel’s restrictions on aid access for worsening the crisis and called for immediate action to allow humanitarian deliveries. He reiterated the UK’s call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the protection of civilians and medical staff.

The funding is part of the UK’s £60 million commitment to the region this year. UNFPA says one in five babies in Gaza is born prematurely or underweight, with severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies threatening maternal and neonatal care.