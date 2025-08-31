The Israeli government unanimously approved the appointment of ambassadors, following a proposal by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Oded Yosef, Deputy Director General and Head of the Middle East Division at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Russia. Yosef previously served as ambassador to Kenya and non-resident ambassador to Uganda, Malawi, and Seychelles, and also held positions at Israeli missions in Moscow, Washington, and Singapore.

Kobi Yanovsky, Director of the Gulf States Department at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Slovakia. Yanovsky previously served as Director of the Ministry’s Cadets’ Course.