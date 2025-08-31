Houthi senior official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti threatened last night in an interview with Al-Mayadeen that the strike on the Houthi government meeting in Sanaa "crosses all red lines."

According to him, "There is no escape from revenge for the deaths of the martyrs. We will respond to escalation with escalation, and the Zionist entity will pay the price for all the crimes it has committed in Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. The war has entered a new phase. For us, action comes before words, and there is no escape from revenge."