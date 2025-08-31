The Fire and Rescue Services reported today that the investigation determined the massive fire that broke out last week, on August 24, in Mevasseret Zion, was caused by human action. The fire destroyed large areas of shrubs and vegetation, along with a small number of trees and vineyards.

The commander who oversaw the incident said, "Firefighters held back the flames right at the edge of the homes, saving lives and property. Thanks to their swift and determined actions, a much greater disaster was averted."