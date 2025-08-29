Earlier on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Naeem Maatouk in the area of Sir El Gharbiyeh in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist held the position of a battalion staff commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, and during the war, he advanced numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. The terrorists' actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," it added.

