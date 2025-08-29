The U.S. State Department announced on Friday that it will deny entry visas to members of the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations ahead of the General Assembly set to take place in New York next month.

According to a report by the New York Post, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is among those whose visas will be revoked. “The PLO and the Palestinian Authority have failed to uphold their commitments and are undermining prospects for peace,” the State Department said in its statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the visa denials are due to support for terrorism, unilateral moves toward Palestinian statehood, and the glorification of violence.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott added that “in accordance with U.S. national security laws, Secretary Rubio is rejecting the visa applications submitted by PLO and Palestinian Authority members ahead of the UN General Assembly.”

“Before they can be treated as serious partners,” Pigott continued, “the Palestinian Authority and the PLO must renounce terrorism, the legal proceedings in The Hague, and efforts to gain unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the decision and stated: “We thank President Donald Trump and his administration for this bold step and for standing with Israel.”

Meanwhile, during a summit convened by France and Saudi Arabia at the UN headquarters in New York this September, countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and San Marino are expected to promote recognition of a Palestinian state. They join other nations that have already made similar declarations, such as Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Norway.