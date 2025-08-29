Dr. Ricardo Nachman of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine commented on the recovery of the body of hostage Ilan Weiss z"l and the return of findings linked to another hostage casualty, whose name has not yet been published. Identification was confirmed at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

"I have performed many autopsies, but there is nothing in the world that prepares you for such things," said Dr. Nachman, "Since that terrible Sabbath of October 7th, we have repeatedly encountered the abyss of wickedness and malice, unimaginable cruelty that continues these days as well."