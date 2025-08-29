IDF spokesman reported that during a series of nighttime operations in southern Syria, forces from Brigade 226 under the command of Division 210, along with investigators from Unit 504, arrested several suspects involved in promoting terrorist actions against IDF forces.

During searches conducted by the forces, weapons were discovered. The IDF stated that Division 210 continues its efforts to thwart attempts by terrorist elements to establish themselves in the area, in order to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.