The Yemeni channel Al-Jumhuriya, affiliated with Houthi opponents, reported that in the Israeli strike in Sanaa ministers and deputy ministers in the Houthi government were injured. Among the casualties, according to sources, are Deputy Prime Minister Jalal Al-Rawishan, Deputy Interior Minister Abd Al-Majid Al-Murtada, and Economy Minister Muin Al-Mukhari.

Earlier, media outlets in Yemen reported that Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Rahawi was killed in the attack. On the other hand, no confirmation has yet been received from the Houthi side regarding the reports, and the official position is that no senior officials were killed in the attack.