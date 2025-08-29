The IDF confirmed that the strike last night in Sanaa was aimed at a conference hall where a 'ministers' meeting' of the Houthi government was being held, intended for a joint viewing of a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

According to the IDF, the Houthi Chief of Staff and the Houthi Minister of Defense was also in attendance at the hall. At this stage, the collection of information regarding the results of the strike (BDA) and the condition of the senior officials who were the focus of the attack is ongoing. Despite reports about the elimination of the Houthi Chief of Staff and the Houthi Prime Minister, Israel has not currently confirmed the identity of the casualties.

The IDF noted that the strike was successful, carried out according to operational plans, and was launched following crucial intelligence information.