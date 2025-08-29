The court granted the police's request and allowed the publication of the name and photo of Yitzhak Frankel (19), a resident of Modi'in Illit in central Israel, who is suspected of committing sexual offenses against a minor. The decision was made in order to protect the public and to locate additional victims, if any.

Frankel was arrested by the police of the Modi'in Illit station in the Judea and Samaria District, and his detention was extended for the purposes of interrogation. At this stage, an indictment has not yet been filed against him.

The police call on anyone who has been attacked or knows of other victims of the suspect to contact the Modi'in Illit station at 08-6447200 or through the 100 hotline.