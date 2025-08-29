The Prime Minister's Office reported that on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem with American Senator Lindsey Graham and with the CEO of the World Food Program (WFP), Cindy McCain. During the meeting they discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasized that Hamas is looting humanitarian aid.

McCain stated that during her last visit to Gaza, she noticed significant improvements - food availability, a decrease in prices, and sufficient quantities of goods. The Prime Minister's Office expressed dissatisfaction from the fact that since the meeting, McCain has made statements that contradict her words in Jerusalem, clarifying that Israel allows a regular entry of sufficient aid.

It was also noted that instead of blaming Israel, the World Food Program should cooperate with the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF). "The only ones who are deliberately starving in Gaza are our hostages held by Hamas," the statement said.