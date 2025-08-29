The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, General Rodolph Haykal, sent a message to those involved in the issue of disarming Hezbollah, stating that he would rather resign than see Lebanese blood spilled by the army.

According to the report, there is widespread opposition within the Lebanese army to formulating a disarmament plan, including a list of targets and a timeline. It was also reported that Lebanese President Michel Aoun is aware of the tension, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is determined to continue with the initiative, unless a confrontation develops.