The Iranian news agency 'Tasnim' reported that the parliament in Iran has started drafting an urgent plan for a complete withdrawal from the NPT Treaty, which is intended to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The plan is expected to be submitted to the parliamentary system tomorrow, so that it can be reviewed and approved in meetings next week.

The report noted that this is only a preliminary step, as Iran plans to take several additional actions against the countries that have begun to reactivate the snapback mechanism.