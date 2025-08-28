A source in the Syrian regime told the official SANA news agency that on Tuesday, during a patrol in Jabal al-Manea, south of Damascus, Syrian army forces identified surveillance and listening devices. According to the source, when they attempted to handle the findings, Israel conducted an airstrike, resulting in casualties, injuries, and the destruction of vehicles.

The source added that the attacks, carried out using fighter jets and drones, prevented access to the area until Wednesday evening. It was further reported that Syrian army forces destroyed some of the devices through gunfire, evacuated the bodies of the deceased, and that subsequent additional strikes took place, alongside the landing of an Israeli force in an operation whose details remain unclear, accompanied by ongoing reconnaissance flights.