Robin or Robert Westman, who opened fire in a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two, is believed to have uploaded several videos to YouTube shortly before the attack. The videos show a notebook that appears to contain a floor plan of the chapel where the shooting took place and other writings. They also show a gun and magazines scribbled with various statements such as "kill Donald Trump” and “for the children” as well as "Burn Israel," "Israel must fall," and "Six million wasn't enough."
