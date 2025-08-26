Minister of Defense Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir met today (Tuesday) for a one-on-one meeting.

At the meeting, the two agreed on the IDF's appointment procedure, which will continue to include prior consultation out of a commitment to full cooperation, maintaining continuity of command, and strengthening the IDF's capabilities in addressing security challenges.

The IDF stated that its appointment process is a "cornerstone of personnel management, and we will continue to do everything to advance it smoothly and professionally."