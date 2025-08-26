Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing Gal Hirsch met with the families of the hostages and updated them that discussions had taken place between the Israeli negotiation team and an Egyptian delegation that arrived in Israel. Hirsch said, "During the day, professional-level working discussions were held between the negotiation team and an Egyptian delegation of a similar level that came to Israel."

Hirsch further added that the talks focused on attempting to coordinate the start of negotiations for the release of all hostages and the cessation of hostilities. His comments were published on Channel 12 News.