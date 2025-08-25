Jews from the Diaspora show their support for Israel: The Hadassah Women's Organization raised donations of 23 million dollars for the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and additional projects.

The donations were given, among others, by philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady, Ava Kantor, and Jane Weiner, for, among other things, the establishment of a unit for amputee rehabilitation, a neurological rehabilitation department, a dedicated operating room for fertility treatments, and facilities for children throughout the medical center.