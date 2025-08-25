A senior Hamas official abroad, Abdel Jabbar Said, claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware that the issue of Hamas disarmament is unrealistic.

"Netanyahu knew this before anyone else," Said said in an interview with Al-Arabi Channel, "possessing weapons is a legitimate right of the resistance guaranteed by international and humanitarian laws."

He further emphasized: "Our people have the right to resist, and when the goals of the Palestinian people are realized - Hamas will give up its weapons. Before achieving the goals, Netanyahu knows that Hamas will not give up its weapons."