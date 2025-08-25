Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz responded to Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called on him to join the government - but without preconditions.

"Bezalel, it’s time to admit the truth - you failed in the mission to destroy Hamas. Your concept has failed once again, and extremism has met reality. If that’s not enough, you’ve also abandoned those who serve."

"For two years, you’ve been the ones signing off on draft exemptions for an entire community solely for narrow political interests. You, who claim to represent the sons of Religious Zionism, many of whom serve, are turning your back on them. It’s time for the government to wake up and act to bring back the hostages and enforce enlistment for all. We will pursue Hamas terrorists until they are destroyed. I will do everything to make that happen," Gantz said.