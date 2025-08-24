Chairman of the Interior Committee, MK Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit), filed a complaint to the Knesset Ethics Committee against MK Ahmed Tibi, following his participation in the demonstration held last Saturday.

According to Kreuzer, Tibi made serious statements during the demonstration, including the claim that Israel is creating a "ghetto" in Gaza. Kreuzer called this a "blatant lie" and "contempt for the historical memory of the Jewish people." In addition, Tibi waved a sign in Arabic that read: "May the war of hunger and displacement end."

Kreuzer said: "It is ridiculous that Tibi, who receives money from citizens of the State of Israel, can harm the country and defame it. This terrorist advisor should be in Syria, not in the Knesset."