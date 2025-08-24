Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz responded to Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman's remarks and said: "Avigdor, let's not talk about what each of us has done for the country. Unlike you, I succeeded in bringing about the return of the hostages - through actions, not words."

Gantz added: "I am not afraid and not tired - I am determined. Determined to do what is right for Israel, even when it is politically difficult and there is a personal price. Maybe you are addicted to shouting from the stands, but politics is not a football game. Don't worry about me - worry about the hostages, the soldiers, and the entire nation of Israel."