Large police forces and firefighters are currently fighting a forest fire near Mevasseret Zion on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The firefighting squadron was called in for air support.

The police evacuated two streets near the fire line, and are preparing for the possibility of blocking Highway 1 at the exit from the capital. In addition, due to damage to a power line on the way to Jerusalem, malfunctions were recorded at several traffic lights in the city.

The public is asked to comply with police instructions, exercise caution on the roads, and choose alternative routes.