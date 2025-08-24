The Office of Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Religious Affairs and the Interior, Yariv Levin, stated that following an examination conducted at the direction of the Minister, it became clear that the text published on the subject of synagogues in Tel Aviv is not the current text, but a text that was prepared several months ago and amended at the request of the city's rabbis.

They also noted that the Ministry of Religious Affairs will continue to monitor the issue and work to prevent any harm to synagogues.