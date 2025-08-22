The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

The Home Front Command stated that sirens are expected in central Israel in the next few minutes.

