KL Yuli Edelstein attacked the UN's IPC report on the subject of food security, saying "Time and time again the UN proves its absolute bias and its standing on the side of the terrorism that threatens the entire free world. The 'Food Security Index' report is distorted, biased and false."

Edelstein added that the UN "is gradually losing legitimacy in the Western world, especially after its lack of credibility was exposed during the war." He also said: "If there is a famine in Gaza, it is not man-made as the UN Secretary-General claimed - but the work of Hamas, which is violently looting humanitarian aid."