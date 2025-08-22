Minister Amichai Chikli called for the declaration of full Israeli sovereignty in Area C, in light of UN initiatives to recognize a Palestinian state.

He said that renovations should be undertaken in areas such as Solomon's Pools near Efrat, the Moon Ridge north of Jericho, and the Hasmonean Palaces.

Chikli also recommended that the Prime Minister immediately declare several sites as national parks: Mount Ebal, which contains Joshua's Altar, ancient Shiloh, the Hasmonean Palaces in Jericho, ancient Beitar, and the Hasmonean desert fortresses - Aroma, Sartaba, and Horkaniya, as well as new nature reserves, including Sfar Hamidbar, Nahal Shiloh, Nahal Kana, and Mount Bezeq.