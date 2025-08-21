Today, the United States State Department announced that the US is "stemming the flow of revenue the Iranian regime uses to fund its destabilizing activities, including its support for terrorism abroad and the oppression of its own people."

The Department of State is imposing sanctions on two China-based crude oil and petroleum products terminal and storage operators that have facilitated the import of millions of barrels of illicit Iranian oil onboard multiple U.S.-designated tankers. This action is the Department’s fourth round of sanctions targeting China-based terminal operators, which play a vital role in the trade network for Iranian crude oil that funds Iran’s terrorism abroad and destabilizes the region.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning Antonios Margaritis and his network of companies for exploiting his status in the oil industry to illicitly trade in Iranian petroleum. The Treasury action also targets other entities and vessels involved in shipping Iranian oil.