Salah Abu Hussein, an Israeli citizen who was imprisoned for a year in Lebanon, was returned to Israel on Thursday following months of negotiations assisted by the Red Cross.

Lebanese authorities handed the citizen over to the Israeli Captives and Missing Persons Coordinator, Gal Hirsch, at the Rosh Hanikra crossing. After an initial interrogation and medical examination, Abu Hussein was taken for comprehensive medical examinations at a hospital, after which he will reunite with his family. Security forces are investigating the circumstances of the incident.