UN Secretary General António Guterres called for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Israel to halt the E-1 construction plan.

"It is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, and to avoid the massive death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza would inevitably cause," Guterres wrote on X.

He added, "Simultaneously, the decision by the Israeli authorities to expand illegal settlement construction, which would divide the West Bank, must be reversed. All settlement construction is a violation of international law."