The US State Department fired its top press officer for Israeli-Palestinian Arab affairs, Shahed Ghoreishi, following multiple disputes over how to characterize key Trump administration policies, including a controversial plan to relocate Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza Strip, The Washington Post reported.

Monday’s firing of Ghoreishi occurred days after an internal debate about releasing a statement to the news media that said, “We do not support forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.” Ghoreishi drafted the line, but State Department leadership vetoed the move, instructing officials to “cut the line marked in red and clear,” according to a memo dated last week.