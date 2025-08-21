The murderous terror organization Hamas responded to Operation Gideon's Chariots 2 and attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that he refuses to accept the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

In an official statement, Hamas claimed that "Israel insists on continuing its war in Gaza City while escalating its actions." Additionally, the organization accused Netanyahu of being "the real obstacle to any agreement" and added that his disregard for the proposals proves he does not care about the lives of the hostages and is not serious about their return.